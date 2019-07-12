Macon diner with popular chicken and waffles dish closes its doors

Try the fried chicken and waffles at this new Macon restaurant Metro Diner opened its third Georgia location in Macon Tuesday, July 25, 2017 on Northside Drive. The diner hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Macon Chamber of Commerce after months of renovating the former Capital City Bank building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro Diner opened its third Georgia location in Macon Tuesday, July 25, 2017 on Northside Drive. The diner hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Macon Chamber of Commerce after months of renovating the former Capital City Bank building.

The Metro Diner on 3710 Northside Drive shuttered its doors this week.

The chain restaurant based in Jacksonville, Florida, opened up the Macon location in July 2017. The Metro Diner was known for serving “traditional diner food with a twist” at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A crowd favorite was the chicken and waffles with strawberry butter.

The Metro Diner website removed the Macon location from their online list. The other Georgia locations are in Augusta, Columbus and Savannah.

The website doesn’t say why the Metro Diner in Macon closed.

The Telegraph has reached out for comment.