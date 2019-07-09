Light planned on deadly stretch of Macon road that has seen over 110 crashes since 2016

Car slams into Starbucks on Macon’s Forsyth Road A car crashed into the Starbucks at 4640 Forsyth Road just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car crashed into the Starbucks at 4640 Forsyth Road just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2016.

A traffic light is being planned near a busy and dangerous intersection in north Macon.

Kroger on Forsyth Road requested for a traffic signal to be installed at the entrance to Wesleyan Station beside Starbucks in a proposal to the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission.

The traffic signal would be located about 800 feet from the traffic light at Tucker and Forsyth roads. That signal was installed in 1987, according to Telegraph archives.

The grocery store company also requested for the other entrance to Wesleyan Station, closest to Tucker Road, be reconfigured to allow for only right turns in and out of the busy shopping center.

The proposal was unanimously approved at the commission meeting Monday.

Approval is still needed from other agents including the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“We are currently working with Kroger on a new special encroachment permit which includes a request to signalize their entrance on Forsyth Road,” GDOT spokeswoman Penny Brooks said. “No decision has been made as the request for signalization is just now being received and processed.”

There have been more than 110 crashes in the immediate vicinity of the proposed traffic light since 2016, according to GDOT’s website.

In January 2013, 17-year-old Central High School student Nashandra Harriet Finney was killed in a two-car crash at Tucker and Forsyth Roads.

Finney riding to school with her father, headed south on Forsyth Road in the right lane approaching Tucker Road, when their Mazda Protege hit a Toyota 4-Runner that was turning left from Tucker Road to Forsyth Road.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers were unable to determine which driver had a green light. A memorial for Finney that included a small pink poster sign, a cross and flowers, was for years maintained at the edge of the intersection.