After 9 years in a Macon shelter, Rosie gets a happy home: ‘She’s staying here’

This Kathleen couple gave a lifelong Macon shelter dog a chance and couldn’t be happier Chip and Mellissa Smith of Kathleen adopted Rosie, a pit mix that had lived her first nine years of her life in a shelter before they adopted her last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chip and Mellissa Smith of Kathleen adopted Rosie, a pit mix that had lived her first nine years of her life in a shelter before they adopted her last year.

For 9 years a dog named Rosie lived at All About Animals Rescue shelter in Macon, passed over by many people looking for a companion.

She was shy and didn’t warm up to people well, so after all that time it might have seemed hopeless she would find a happy home

But she did.

Chip and Mellissa Smith already had two dogs and two cats when they went to the shelter last year looking to add to their family. They had gotten their other two dogs as puppies, and this time they wanted to give an older dog a chance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our desire was just to help the dog that needed the most help and had been there the longest,” Chip said. “Rosie is the one that they kind of pointed us towards.”

They started coming to the shelter to take her for walks, and the first two times she was not receptive. By the third time, however, she was wagging her tail when they approached.

A shelter volunteer, Kathy Brantley, then suggested bringing her to their home for a visit, and that went well enough that she stayed overnight.

“She never left,” Mellissa said. “We called Kathy and said, ‘She’s not leaving. She’s staying here.’”

Chip said although she was still wary of them that first night, they could see how happy she was to be in a home and away from the noisy shelter.

“You could tell she just appreciated having some quiet,” he said. “It gave her room to be comfortable.”

Within three weeks she was happily accepting smooches and baths.

The Telegraph has been featuring dogs that have been in shelters for a years without getting a home. The Smiths wanted to tell Rosie’s story to encourage others to give shelter dogs a chance, even those that have been passed over for a long time.

“We could not be happier that she is here,” Chip said. “She’s just super, super sweet, it boggles our minds that she fell through the cracks the way that she did.”