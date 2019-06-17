Meet Lester, the Macon shelter dog running out of time to find a home

Meet Lester, a dog looking for someone to save him Lester is a bulldog mix at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter who could be euthanized soon if he isn't adopted. The shelter is running out of space due to a recent influx of strays. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lester is a bulldog mix at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter who could be euthanized soon if he isn't adopted. The shelter is running out of space due to a recent influx of strays.

The Telegraph has been featuring dogs in area no-kill shelters that have been there for a long period of time looking for a home, but this week’s dog is in a different situation.

Lester has been at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter for less than a month, but his time is running out. For at least a year the shelter has not had to euthanize adoptable dogs but a recent influx of strays has the shelter running out of space.

The shelter is now faced with the prospect of having to euthanize dogs to make room for more coming in, said Tracey Belew, the shelter manager.

If he isn’t adopted, Lester may have to be euthanized next week, she said.

“He’s very sweet and absolutely loves toys,” she said as she let him outside the play recently. “I think he would be good for just about anybody.”

She said he came to the shelter as “relinquished in the field.” That means animal control officers were investigating a complaint and the owner agreed to surrender the dog.

She said Lester is about two years old, weighs about 40 pounds and is a bulldog mix. He’s “slight heartworm positive” but she said that is easily treatable with medication.

As with other dogs up for adoption at the shelter, Belew said Lester has been given a behavioral evaluation and is gets along with people, other dogs and cats.

The shelter’s adoption fee is $100 for dogs and $75 for cats, which includes spay or neutering and vaccinations. Adoption hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is at 4214 Fulton Mill Road. For more information, call 478-621-6774.