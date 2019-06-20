Lester, a Macon dog in danger of being euthanized, found a home. The shelter still needs help

Meet Lester, a dog looking for someone to save him Lester is a bulldog mix at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter who could be euthanized soon if he isn't adopted. The shelter is running out of space due to a recent influx of strays. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lester is a bulldog mix at the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter who could be euthanized soon if he isn't adopted. The shelter is running out of space due to a recent influx of strays.

Lester now has a home and a future but many other dogs at the Macon-Bibb animal shelter remain in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.

The Telegraph featured Lester as an example of just one dog among many at the shelter that could be put down soon to make room for more strays coming in. Over 3,000 people shared the story on Facebook and the shelter was flooded with calls about him, said Tracey Belew, the shelter manager.

On Wednesday the shelter posted on Facebook that he had been adopted, but many more dogs remain in danger. For the first time in a year the shelter is faced with having to euthanize adoptable dogs.

That was set to happen sometime this week, but Belew said thanks to the adoption of Lester and other dogs no adoptable dogs have been euthanized. But she said that could change at any time.

“We literally just go day to day,” she said.

Eight dogs have either been adopted this week or taken by no-kill animal rescue shelters.

Cats and many kittens are also available for adoption but dogs are the more urgent problem for space at the shelter.

The shelter’s adoption fee is $100 for dogs and $75 for cats, which includes spay or neutering and vaccinations. Adoption hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is at 4214 Fulton Mill Road. For more information, call 478-621-6774.

Sometimes the adoption fee is sponsored. Lester’s fee was sponsored by Blues Painting and Home Repair, which also sponsored one other adoption this week.