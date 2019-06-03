Amazon is hiring, Navicent’s McDonald’s to close and other Macon news you might have missed

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Amazon looking to hire about 500, coming to job fair this week

Amazon is looking to hire hundreds — both full-time and part-time positions— at a fulfillment center in south Bibb County.

Interested? The hiring event, which also includes Tractor Supply Co. and Tyson Foods, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, at the Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway.

At the Amazon center, 500 employees will “work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and household goods,” according to an email Amazon sent to The Telegraph last week.

Navicent’s McDonald’s to close after physicians group files complaint

A McDonald’s restaurant inside the Navicent Health Hospital is set to close later this month after its contract is up.

The hospital said it would use the area to “provide new health care resources” for the community. The closure, announced last week, came days after a national advocacy group filed a complaint with the Macon-Bibb Health Department.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit made up 12,000 doctors, filed a complaint with the health department that called for the end of the McDonald’s contract saying that “unhealthful fast food, including cheeseburgers and greasy chicken, can contribute to heart disease, obesity and diabetes.”

The contract expires June 11.

Netflix will rethink shooting in Georgia if abortion law takes effect

Streaming and entertainment giant Netflix said last week it will work to contest Georgia’s abortion law and would reconsider investing in the state if the law took effect.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement first published by Variety.

“Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Many major studios have remained quiet on Georgia’s abortion law, the Associated Press reports. The bill would ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected which is around six weeks. There are exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Three Georgia teams play in NCAA D-1 baseball tournament

Three Georgia universities made it to the NCAA D-1 baseball tournament, and all of them are eliminated.

The Mercer Bears, Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were all bounced from the tournament this weekend.

The Bears were winless in the Athens Regional with losses to Georgia (13-3) and Florida Atlantic (10-6).

The Bulldogs lost twice to Florida State — 12-3 in the first matchup and 10-1 in the final elimination game of the Athens Regional. Georgia did, however, post wins over Mercer and Florida Atlantic.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lost twice to Auburn — 6-5 in the first matchup and 4-1 in the final elimination game in the Atlanta Regional.