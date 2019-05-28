Navicent releases statement on the fate of McDonald’s, days after Group files complaint

Eat healthy, live longer Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices.

May 28

The Medical Center, Navicent Health has released a statement regarding the fate of the McDonald’s restaurant:

“The McDonald’s restaurant in The Medical Center, Navicent Health will be closing and Navicent Health is considering using the area to provide new healthcare resources for the local community. Navicent Health has been proud to partner with McDonald’s franchise owners Bruce and Bridgett Freeman and their team, who have provided impeccable service to our staff, patients and the immediate community. The Freemans are offering all of their employees in the Navicent Health location positions at their other restaurants in the Macon area. We are grateful for the many years of service to Navicent Health by the Freemans and their team, and wish them the best in the future. Mr. Freeman continues to be an active and invaluable member of Navicent Health’s President’s Leadership Council, a group of successful business leaders who advise the President and CEO on community advocacy and business matters.”

May 24

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A group of thousands of physicians want Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon to close the McDonald’s restaurant on the hospital’s campus.

The Physicians Committee, a nonprofit made up of 12,000 doctors, want to see the fast food restaurant removed from the hospital.

The group said they were set to file a complaint with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department on Friday. The complaint would say that “unhealthful fast food, including cheeseburgers and greasy chicken, can contribute to heart disease, obesity and diabetes,” according to a release.

The complaint comes just ahead of the medical center’s contract with McDonald’s ending on June 11, the release said.

The group believes that it’s the perfect time to look for a healthier replacement for employees, patients and families.

“Georgia has high rates of deadly, diet-related diseases like diabetes, and the hospital should work with the community to promote fruits, veggies and beans,” said Susan Levin, director of nutrition education for The Physicians Committee.

The group is also paying for billboards that will be placed outside the hospital, the release said.

The billboards will play off of McDonald’s “I’m Lovin It” slogan, using phrases like “Not Lovin’ Clogged Arteries?” and “Ask your local hospital to go #FastFoodFree!”

This billboards will go up the week of May 28 and will remain posted until June 23.

▪ Second Street south of Poplar Street, about ¼ mile from the medical center.

▪ Spring Street at Riverside Drive, less than one mile from the medical center.