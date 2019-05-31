Looking for a job? Amazon wants to hire 500 people at Macon job fair

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Hundreds of on-the-spot job offers will be made on June 4 at a hiring event for Amazon’s fulfillment center in south Bibb County, the company announced Friday.

About 500 positions, part-time and full-time, “will work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and household goods,” according to an email Amazon sent to The Telegraph.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway.

Minimum wage at Amazon is $15/hr. Full-time employees receive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, a 50% matched 401(k) as well as up to 20 weeks for maternity and family leave, according to the company.

Amazon also has a program that pays up to 95% of tuition for full-time employees to take courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are related to their job at Amazon.