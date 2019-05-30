Would renaming Thomaston Road bring more people to visit Lake Tobesofkee?

Bibb County commissioner wants lakeside road’s name changed. Here’s why. Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen talks about changing the name of Thomaston Road to Tobesofkee Parkway and upgrades coming to Lake Tobesofkee's parks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen talks about changing the name of Thomaston Road to Tobesofkee Parkway and upgrades coming to Lake Tobesofkee's parks.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen envisions an 8-mile stretch of Tobesofkee Parkway drawing more people to the recreational offerings in west Bibb County.

He along with fellow commissioners are asking for the state to rename Thomaston Road after Tobesofkee Lake as a way to promote tourism in the area. The lake is the heart of the biggest attraction — Tobesofkee Recreation Area — where Allen says he’s hopeful re-branding the main road along with other changes could make the parks more viable.

Tobesofkee Parkway would extend from just past the Interstate 475 exit to the Monroe County line. The renaming would need to be backed by the state Legislature and Georgia Department of Transportation.

Tobesofkee Parkway would be another in a series of changes underway at the three public parks in the Tobesofkee Recreation Area that brings in about 250,000 visitors annually.

Arrowhead Park is now the site of a new bike trail, and Claystone Park will get new playground equipment, pavilions, other recreation offerings, and more courtesy of special sales tax revenue.

The county has lowered the entrance fee and is allowing students on field trips to get in for free. Allen said he’s also optimistic that Sandy Beach Water Park will reopen soon.

“Lake Tobesofkee is a gem and we need people to understand that,” Allen said. “There’s people who live in Macon, Georgia who’ve never been to Tobesofkee. You’ve got to give them a reason to come, not just a lake on the beach to play in the water. You can do that for 15, 20, 30 minutes and then you’re gone.”

The money to operate Tobesofkee Recreation Area comes from hotel-motel tax revenue, fees paid by homeowners who live by the lake and from park entrance fees.

Tobesofkee Parkway is an idea that’s appealing to some business owners like Tommy Sadler with Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe. Tobesofkee Parkway was the idea of the owner of the Thomaston Road shopping center where Tommy’s is located.

Sadler said the new street name may provide some “kick” to an area of town that has sometimes been forgotten.

“This is the nicest, cleanest lake that you’ll ever find and we’re not promoting it,” he said. “As a business owner, I need more people on this side of town.”

There is also Henry Boyle, an employee with Bimbo Bakeries USA, who said Tobesofkee Parkway is a more fitting-name.





“People coming into the area should be able to recognize it more than Thomaston Road,” Boyle said.