Will Sandy Beach Water Park re-open this summer? Here’s what we know.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert says it’s unclear if Sandy Beach Water Park will open in 2019.

This year would mark the fifth season for the park, which has opened on Memorial Day weekend for the past three years.

Sandy Beach went up for sale after its owner was unable to meet financial obligations. The park was placed under the control of a receiver, who is someone appointed to administer the property.

The water park was managed by Florida-based Jeff Ellis Management the last couple of years, including for its first profitable season in 2018.

But the park is currently without management.

“Unless they find another organization to manage and operate it, then it would not be operational,” Reichert told county commissioners this week.





Art Barry, with real estate company Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry, said no date has been set for when the water park will open in 2019.

The status of Sandy Beach could have some financial ramifications since it’s located on county-owned property in the Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area.





The lease agreement with Macon-Bibb outlines when certain improvements, such as permanent bathroom facilities, have to be completed. The county also receives parking fees and a small percentage of gross revenue as part of the 20-year lease for the water park.

The County Attorney’s Office will review if there is any breach in the contract if the park remains closed throughout this summer, Reichert said Tuesday.





“What I’m afraid of is the bank may have made the decision to bite the bullet,” he said. “They’ve already indicated that they were not willing to make any additional investment into the water park.”

About $250,000 of Macon-Bibb’s money was spent on infrastructure improvements as part of the $2.7 million project.

In 2017, Sandy Beach underwent some major facility upgrades. The facility has an 82-foot-long swimming pool and a 3-foot-deep, 600-foot-long lazy river. There’s also a wave pool, water slides, splash pad, pavilions and a concessions area.

Some Macon-Bibb officials have been asked about their interest in the county buying the water park.