Macon woman accused of hit-and-run in which child was struck dies

A Macon woman charged in a hit-and-run in which a 7-year-old girl was struck has died, the coroner says.
Frances Lemonna Jones, 66, died Thursday afternoon at her home of cardiac arrest, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Frances Jones was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle more than two weeks after the Nov. 3 incident.
She was arrested Nov. 20 following the release of a photo of the vehicle by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which credited the public’s help in identifying Jones as the driver.
The girl, Zmya Whitus, was on the edge of her driveway when she was struck by a Honda Accord traveling down St. Charles Place just before 4:45 p.m. Nov. 3. Jones allegedly fled the scene. The girl’s injuries required her to be hospitalized and she was later released to continue recovering at home.
