Macon buses will continue running. But for how long remains uncertain

In spite of Macon-Bibb County budget uncertainties, Macon transit buses are expected to continue running, except for the Fourth of July.

That was the word Saturday from Craig Ross, president and CEO of the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority.

Full routes are expected to run in the morning and limited schedules for the rest of the day - with all routes with one less bus per route, he said. Para-transit is expected to operate as well.

Buses had been expected to stop running after 5:30 p.m. Saturday for more than 3,000 daily riders after Macon-Bibb County Commission's decision Thursday to not fund the transit system. But late Friday, a commission committee proposed budget amendments, including $2.3 million for the bus system.

If county commissioners approve at least $255,000 Tuesday for the Macon Transit Authority, that would give the authority enough funds to run two more weeks, Ross said.

The proposed budget amendments, which are scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, would raise the millage rate to 3.6 mills, close to what was proposed by Mayor Robert Reichert eight weeks ago.