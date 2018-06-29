Tax increase back on table after Bibb committee favors restoring funds for services

A Macon-Bibb County Commission committee proposed budget amendments late Friday that, if approved, would restore funding for various services, including libraries, parks and public transit.

The changes, which are scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, would raise the millage rate to 3.6 mills, close to what was proposed by the mayor eight weeks ago.

Several Macon-Bibb officials spoke Friday about the numerous calls they received from people worried about services being cut as part of a budget approved Thursday.

"I have served for a long time, and I can truthfully say that I have never seen such a mean-spirited, cold and callous budget as the one that was passed (Thursday)," Commissioner Elaine Lucas said.

She added: "I'm prepared to support restoring funding to agencies that were cut. I don't think we as a community can survive as we should if we maintain the budget as it is."

The $149 million budget approved on a 6-3 vote Thursday includes no property tax increase. But it would force closure of the Parks and Recreation and Parks and Beautification departments and Bowden Golf Course, and cut $10 million for outside agencies such as the Middle Georgia Regional Library system.

That budget was approved after multiple versions with various millage rate increases failed to pass. Mayor Robert Reichert had said that the county would be subject to lawsuits and other potential financial issues if the commission didn't pass a budget before the fiscal year ends Sunday.

The committee recommended Friday adding funding back to some outside agencies, including $2.8 million for the library system and $2.3 million for the bus system.

Library system officials have said three of the four libraries would close Monday, and transit officials said buses would stop running at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear whether those closures would proceed as planned.

The committee also recommended putting back in $7.8 million to prevent the recreation and parks departments and Bowden Golf Course from closing. And more than $400,000 was slated to be returned to Navicent Health for indigent care, among other health-related services.

Reichert's first proposed budget was based on a 3.7-mill increase. That would have netted about $15 million in additional revenue to help the county cover rising expenses in pension benefits and other areas.

After the budget amendments made Friday, the additional 3.7 mills would mean a property owner would pay about $119 more for a home valued at $100,000.

Commissioner Joe Allen said he's asking for the changes to be broken down so the commission can see how much each agency would change the millage rate. He said he would support no higher than a 2.9-mills increase.

"I want to say, 'Yes I want them, yes I want them them' and show the millage by each of them," Allen said following Friday's meeting.