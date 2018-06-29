Three local libraries to close after funds eliminated in Macon-Bibb budget

Three of the four libraries in the county will close indefinitely on Monday after the Macon-Bibb County Commission passed a new budget that eliminated funding for the system, which served more than 600,000 people in fiscal 2017.
The library system received nearly $2.9 million from the county in fiscal 2018.
The Riverside, Shurling and Lanford branches of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System will close. Washington Memorial Library, which offers services that the others do not, will remain open until reserve savings are depleted.
“On Monday, we expected a check from the county that pays all our monthly expenses for our local staff,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System. “We have received notification that we will not get that check because of a result of the vote.”
The library is at risk of also losing $920,893 from the state.
“When they voted to not fund the library, it violated the state funding agreement. We receive funding from local and state entities, and it’s dependent upon the local entity upholding its amount,” Lautzenheiser said. “When they drop theirs, the state doesn't have to pay us either.”
On Thursday, the commission voted 6-3 to pass a budget that cut out $10 million for outside agencies, including funding for the library system, parks and the bus system. The budget did not include a property tax increase.
Commissioners plan to continue talks that could restore some money for those agencies.
County Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, who voted to approve the budget, blamed the mayor’s office for eliminating the funding. He said commissioners were told they had to pass a budget to avoid litigation.
“I will work to reinstate those funds because I don't think they should have been eliminated completely, but we needed a budget in place by July 1,” he said.
For now, the library system’s 67 employees will continue to receive a paycheck.
“Because we closed the other branches, we can make it to July 31,” Lautzenheiser said.
Kenya Hill, a Macon mother with three children, is devastated that the libraries are closing. She was visiting the Riverside branch on Friday.
“I can't imagine how you can take reading away from society in general, but especially children,” she said. “This is something that really needs to be fixed. It's unimaginable that you would have a city without a free public library service."
Commissioner Valerie Wynn, who voted in favor of the budget that eliminated the funding, said a resolution on the budget could come early next week.
"I think the city should find some funding to keep (the transit authority) and the library open temporarily until we pass a budget," Wynn said. "The library and the transit authority are too special. They call them outside agencies, but to me those are actually associated with the city and provide city functions for the whole community."
