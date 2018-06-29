Macon buses to stop running this weekend after county cuts off funding

Para-transit driver Novella Smith, left, helps Jonathan Mercer get home from work Friday afternoon in west Macon. Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority CEO Craig Ross said the county's lack of funding will shut down regular bus service Saturday. And for half of the Para-transit riders, who rely on the buses to get them to dialysis appointments. "This is a matter of life and death," he said. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com