Funding for Macon-Bibb recreation centers in limbo. Patrons concerned for children.

Devon Robertson of Macon lifts weights, plays basketball or swims about two to three times a week with his friends at the South Bibb Recreation Center.
He'd hate to see the $10 million center that opened May 26 close due to Macon-Bibb County budget constraints.
“It would hurt a lot," said Robertson, noting not only the impact on himself and his friends but on all the children who come to exercise and play sports. "If they were to close it, then (they) really wouldn’t have anywhere else to go."
Robertson said he’d like commissioners to “do whatever you got to do to keep it” open.
On Thursday, commissioners passed a $149 million budget that did not include a tax increase but that cut funding for numerous services, including for the recreation centers across the county. Only enough funding was approved to keep them open through July.
On Friday, a committee of commissioners proposed budget amendments, including more than $4 million to fully fund the recreation centers. All of the amendments combined would raise the millage rate to 3.6 mills. A vote by the full commission is expected Tuesday.
While riding a stationary bicycle Saturday at the South Bibb Recreation Center, nearby resident Sandra Sumner said she thinks it's terrible that the center's funding is in limbo.
“I have seen the gym full of kids, older adolescents playing basketball every time I’ve been here,” Sumner said. “They’re not out on the streets or whatever. They’re here. They’re getting exercise. They’re getting companionship. The pool stays full.
"I think people are really enjoying this. I think that they really support it, and I would hate to see it closed."
But would Sumner be willing to pay more in taxes to keep the recreation center open?
"I understand that would be the logical thing to do," Sumner said. "However, a lot of people would be paying taxes who cannot or will not ever use it.
"I think it would make more sense to make it a pay-to-use type thing like the Zumba class. You pay $5 for Zumba class. You pay a dollar for the pool. If they had a small fee that people could actually afford, I think it would make more sense for the people who actually use it to pay to use it," Sumner said.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins said fees already charged for classes and other activities such as summer camp or the baseball league generate only about $400,000 of more than $4 million for operation of the recreation centers.
Incremental increases to such fees would not generate enough to make a significant financial impact, and charging much more would likely drive people away, Watkins said.
Membership fees might have some merit for adults who use weights in the gym, or for out-of-county use of the facilities, Watkins said.
But for Bibb County students and adults to miss out on the benefits of the recreation centers because they cannot afford it is something Watkins doesn't want to happen.
Virgil said he wants fellow commissioners to bite the bullet and approve the budget with a tax increase to fund the services.
Gwen Wood, a Bibb County resident who lives about a mile from the South Bibb Recreation Center, would prefer that the center not charge for most services.
Wood has been coming to the recreation center at least every other day since it opened. She spends about 30 minutes in the gym riding a bicycle and walking on a treadmill and then swims for 45 minutes.
She said she wouldn't mind paying an extra $1 to swim but not much more than that.
"We live on a limited budget, so free is good," Wood said.
Janice Shephard, a Zumba class instructor at the center, said the center is important for health and fitness in the community and much more.
“All ages, all shapes, all sizes, all race — everybody is being affected.," said Shephard, who lives in Houston County. "The people who are up high do not understand the people who are down here, how important this is to everyone to be able to keep these facilities open, not just for us as adults but for our kids.
"The kids need a place to go after school, during the summer. We want to keep them out of the streets. We want to keep the killing rates ... suicidal rates ... we want to keep stuff down. But if we close down buildings that are like second home to the children, where are we going to send them then?
"Parents have to work. We need these things. "
Comments