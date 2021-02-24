Macon’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site is open. What to expect at your appointment

Hundreds of Georgians lined up in cars at at Macon Farmers Market Monday, but they’re weren’t looking for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Instead, a thousands people received COVID-19 vaccinations at Bibb County’s mass vaccination site, one of four in the state announced by Gov. Brian Kemp last week. Vaccinations at the Bibb County site are available by appointment only, which can be made by visiting MyVaccineGeorgia.com. The site can accommodate 1,100 people a day, although only about 1,000 were vaccinated Monday.

Currently, Georgians in Phase 1A+ are eligible for the vaccine, which includes health care workers, emergency responders and Georgians 65 and older. At a Friday press conference that included Kemp and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller, health and government officials noted Georgia is receiving a little less than 200,000 vaccines a week, and it will likely take 2 million vaccinations before the state moves to the next phase, which includes teachers and front line workers.

The self-contained site is open to all Georgians. The drive-through includes a 15-minute waiting period with pre-screening questions. According to health officials, the site includes 10 on-site nurse and two traffic lanes that can serve eight people at a time. Individuals who receive a dose are observed for 15-30 minutes after the shot.

Kemp said Georgians can receive vaccinations at the four sites, as well as through county health departments, hospitals and private pharmacies. Once the state receives a higher volume of doses from the federal government, the Macon site will “ramp up capacity.” Depending on demand, sites will expand or reduce their appointments, or could be moved entirely, Kemp said.

According to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings, the state collaborated with private partners to ensure the vaccines are stored in ultra-cold containers, and doses can be moved between sites as needed.

“The vaccine is the way the pandemic ends and it’s very important that we get this information out,” Spencer Hawkins, Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency director, said. “We’re encouraging everybody, if you have questions, concerns about your own personal health, and whether you should take the vaccine, talk to your medical provider and make the best medical choice for you and your family.”

The mass vaccination sites also have interpreters on site. Kemp also announced teams that will visit communities throughout the state to address concerns with receiving the vaccine. The teams build relationships with the administrations of historically Black colleges and universities, as well as Latino and Black communities in Georgia.