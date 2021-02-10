Need COVID help? We’ve got answers. Check our guide for vaccine updates in Middle GA

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every facet of our lives as scientists and pharmaceutical companies race to manufacture and deliver vaccines. Here are answers to some of the most frequent questions the Telegraph has received of coronavirus vaccines, and we’ll continue to update the list as we find and vet more information.

Who is eligible for vaccines in Georgia?

Healthcare providers (doctors, nurses, etc.), employees and residents of long-term care facilities, adults age 65 and older (and their caregivers) and first responders (police, firefighters, EMS, etc.).

When will I become eligible?

Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+. There is no timeline for Georgia to move to the next phase in the vaccine distribution. The next phase, 1B, includes essential workers in “critical infrastructure sectors” and “people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness.” This will include teachers, grocery store workers, mass transit employees and correctional facility employees.

How do I get a dose?

Eligible Georgians can schedule vaccination appointments through their regional health district. Most of Middle Georgia is covered by the North Central Health District (NCHD), and appointments can be made by calling 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099. Supply is currently limited and not expected to increase any time soon as local health departments are receiving fewer doses than they’re requesting, around 200-400 per week. Private pharmacies, including those at Kroger and Publix, also received vaccine doses. Those appointments are limited as well.

How will I feel after I get a shot?

According to the CDC, potential symptoms include pain and swelling around where you received the shot, as well as fever, chills, fatigue and a headache. But even if you feel poorly, that’s a good sign, according to health experts: it means the vaccine is working, provoking a response from your immune system.

How do I get a second dose?

The NCHD is scheduling second dose appointments, but fulfilling those appointments depends on supply. There is a recommended minimum wait time between doses: 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 for Moderna. While scientists don’t believe waiting longer significantly reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine, they do recommend getting a second dose as close to the recommended timeline as possible.

The NCHD is calling folks who received a first dose but didn’t schedule a second dose.

Can I still get COVID-19 after I’ve been vaccinated?

Yes. The vaccines offer significant protection from the coronavirus but they are not 100% effective.

Should I still wear a mask and social distance after I’ve been vaccinated?

Yes. Because the vaccine is not 100% effective and it takes time for your immunity to build up, you should still protect yourself and others by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Why is it taking so long to get appointments for the vaccine?

The state decides how many doses each health department gets, and most county health departments in Middle Georgia receive a few hundred doses a week. The state is also not getting enough vaccines according to Gov. Brian Kemp — about 150,000 vaccines a week, up by about 25,000 doses compared to early shipments. There are two million eligible seniors in Phase 1A+, in addition to health care workers and long-term care facility staff. Current vaccines require each person to get multiple doses. There is simply much more demand than supply.

What is the new variant of COVID-19?

A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant from Europe has been found in nearly 20 Georgia residents and is expected to become the dominant strain in the state by March. Early studies suggest the variant is “significantly more contagious” than the original strain that sparked the pandemic last March. Georgia is among 30 states currently reporting cases of the variant. There are other variants of COVID-19 currently spreading in the United States.

Will the current vaccines work on the variant?

Pfizer and Moderna have said that their COVID-19 vaccines “appear to work” against the variant, according to DPH.

Are there other vaccines in development?

Yes, currently Johnson & Johnson is testing a vaccine, which could be authorized for emergency use as early as this month. The Novavax vaccine is also in the works. It could be approved as early as April. Other vaccines are in the works but are still in the very early stages of development. Johnson and Johnson and Novavax are the closest to being able to seek approval for use.

Is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine different than the current vaccines?

The vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, according to a study. The difference is that this is from one shot, not two like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. And it’s been equally as effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

Is the Novavax vaccine different that the current vaccines?

The biggest difference is that it can be stored and shipped at normal refrigeration temperatures, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Novavax is already is setting up plants around the world to produce up to two billion doses per year, according to reporting from the New York Times.

How does the federal mask mandate impact me?

President Joe Biden signed two executive orders to require masks that went into effect in February.

The first executive order requires people to follow CDC mask guidelines inside of federal buildings and on federal property, including courthouses, post offices, national parks and federal monuments. This includes the federal courthouse in Macon and Robins Air Force Base.

The second order requires people to wear masks when using most commercial and public transportation systems, which includes the Macon Transit Authority.