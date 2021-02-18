Macon one of four mass COVID vaccination sites across Georgia. What you need to know

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announced plans to open four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Georgia on Feb. 22, including one in Macon.

The drive-through vaccination site can vaccinate 1,100 people a day, according to a release — 88,000 Georgians a week between the four sites.

The sites will be located in Macon, Hapeville, Albany and Clarkesville, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“(Our) efforts are designed to address the vaccination needs of underserved populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA and HS Director. “The four sites selected all have surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line.”

Macon’s site will be at the Macon Farmers Market (2055 Eisenhower Parkway). Only Georgians currently eligible under the state’s Phase 1A+ can schedule appointments, which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers and first responders. Appointments can be made through the MyVaccineGeorgia.com website.

“(The) mass vaccination sites will not accept walk-ups, and we are strictly adhering to the guidelines for who is eligible for vaccination,” said Stallings. “We highly encourage people to complete the registration process using a mobile device, which makes the intake process faster.”

As the @MaconBibb county commissioner who represents the Macon site, I can attest this location will provide a proximity to vaccinations to a lot of vulnerable & anxious folks.



I would say 1 in 3 constituent calls I get is about vaccination barriers.



This is great news. #gapol https://t.co/Z7ZMDjnRPq — Seth Clark (@Seth_C_Clark) February 18, 2021

Site locations

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW., Hapeville

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Rd., Albany

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Hwy., Clarkesville

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon