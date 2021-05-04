Business

‘Moldy’ strawberries, grapes a factor in failing grade for Macon restaurant

One Bibb County restaurant received a failing grade during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Most other Bibb County restaurants scored “A’s” and “B’s” during the span of April 1 to April 30, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal. Two “C’s” were given. A few restaurants earned perfect scores of 100.

Failing grade

IHOP at 165 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. received a “U” grade for “unsatisfactory compliance” with a score of 62 at its routine inspection April 22, according to the inspection report.

A follow-up inspection is required and generally happens within 10 days of a failing grade. At its followup inspection April 28, the restaurant earned a “B” for “satisfactory compliance” with a score of 89.

At its April 22 routine inspection, IHOP was marked down for containers of moldy strawberries and bags of moldy grapes stored in a walk-in cooler.

Other violations included:

The restaurant had earned a “B” with a score of 84 at its prior routine inspection Jan. 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, Macon restaurants that received failing grades during their March routine inspections earned improved scores during their follow-up inspections in April.

Captain D’s at 5390 Thomaston Road earned an “A” for “food safety excellence” at its follow-up inspection April 1 with a score of 95, while Zoner’s Pizza, Wing & Waffles at 3955 Arkwright Road, Suite E, got a “B” with a score of 83 at its follow-up inspection April 5.

Top scorers

Bibb County restaurants earning perfect scores of 100 during April routine inspections include:

Also, three restaurants opening soon in Macon received perfect scores on their initial inspections. They are:

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

News

Western Kentucky University proposing tuition hike

May 04, 2021 4:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service