‘Moldy’ strawberries, grapes a factor in failing grade for Macon restaurant

One Bibb County restaurant received a failing grade during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Most other Bibb County restaurants scored “A’s” and “B’s” during the span of April 1 to April 30, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal. Two “C’s” were given. A few restaurants earned perfect scores of 100.

Failing grade

IHOP at 165 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. received a “U” grade for “unsatisfactory compliance” with a score of 62 at its routine inspection April 22, according to the inspection report.

A follow-up inspection is required and generally happens within 10 days of a failing grade. At its followup inspection April 28, the restaurant earned a “B” for “satisfactory compliance” with a score of 89.

At its April 22 routine inspection, IHOP was marked down for containers of moldy strawberries and bags of moldy grapes stored in a walk-in cooler.

Other violations included:

Failure to cover foods to prevent contamination, including chicken tenders, chocolate chip pieces, french fries, cheesecake pieces and country fried steak observed uncovered in the reach-in freezer.

Chocolate chip pieces were also stored uncovered in the reach-in refrigerator, while hard boiled eggs were stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

Pans stored as clean were observed with visible food debris on the food contact surface.

The health department inspector also observed raw chicken in the refrigerator above the required 41 F or less for cold holding.

Also, raw bacon was seen sitting on the cutting board of the make table above the required 41 F or less for cold holding, as were mixed fruit which contained honey dew.

Sausage links in a pan were observed being hot held below the required 135 F or higher.

Multiple foods were found one day beyond their expiration date in the walk-in cooler, including roast turkey, opened ham, mashed potatoes, pancake mixes, spinach and a crepe mix made with egg.

Spinach one day beyond its expiration date was also stored in the reach-in refrigerator.

The restaurant had earned a “B” with a score of 84 at its prior routine inspection Jan. 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, Macon restaurants that received failing grades during their March routine inspections earned improved scores during their follow-up inspections in April.

Captain D’s at 5390 Thomaston Road earned an “A” for “food safety excellence” at its follow-up inspection April 1 with a score of 95, while Zoner’s Pizza, Wing & Waffles at 3955 Arkwright Road, Suite E, got a “B” with a score of 83 at its follow-up inspection April 5.

Top scorers

Bibb County restaurants earning perfect scores of 100 during April routine inspections include:

Mr. E’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5360 Houston Road, Macon

Tucker’s Barbecue, 4591 Broadway, Macon

Also, three restaurants opening soon in Macon received perfect scores on their initial inspections. They are:

J & J Fish & Chicken, 66 Spring St.

La Bella Vita at 347 Cotton Ave.

Vibez at 401 A Cherry St.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.