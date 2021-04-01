Business

‘Extremely dirty and unkempt’ restroom contributes to failing grade for Bibb restaurant

Two Bibb County restaurants received a failing grade during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

Captain D’s at 5390 Thomaston Road and Zoner’s Pizza, Wing & Waffles at 3955 Arkwright Road, Suite E, both received a “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance,” according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Captain D’s was marked down for a score of 57 during its routine inspection March 19. At its prior routine inspection on Nov. 23, the restaurant scored an 81.

Zoner’s scored a 67 at its routine inspection March 23. At its prior routine inspection on Jan. 26, the restaurant earned a perfect score.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Other Bibb County restaurants scored “A’s” and “B’s” during the during the span of March 1 to March 31. A handful earned perfect scores of 100. No “C’s” were given.

Captain D’s violations

The Captain D’s on Thomaston Road was marked down for multiple violations, including a cook using the same gloves for multiple tasks instead of discarding gloves, washing hands and putting on a new pair of gloves.

“Observed male cook moved floor fan to the back of the kitchen and pulled bags of cooked broccoli from inside the microwave, observed same male cook ... pulling pans up using the same gloves,” the inspector wrote in the report.

Some of the other violations included:

Zoner’s violations

Zoner’s also was marked down for multiple violations, including failing to have discard dates for food items in a ready-to-eat time/temperature control for foods such as Italian sausage, steak, black olives and sliced pepperoni.

Some of the other violation included:

A followup inspection is required after a restaurant receives a failing grade and generally happens within 10 days of the routine inspection. No followup inspection reports had been filed in the online portal by the time this article was filed Wednesday.

Top scorers

Bibb County restaurants earning perfect scores of 100 during March routine inspections include:

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

