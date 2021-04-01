‘Extremely dirty and unkempt’ restroom contributes to failing grade for Bibb restaurant

Two Bibb County restaurants received a failing grade during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

Captain D’s at 5390 Thomaston Road and Zoner’s Pizza, Wing & Waffles at 3955 Arkwright Road, Suite E, both received a “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance,” according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Captain D’s was marked down for a score of 57 during its routine inspection March 19. At its prior routine inspection on Nov. 23, the restaurant scored an 81.

Zoner’s scored a 67 at its routine inspection March 23. At its prior routine inspection on Jan. 26, the restaurant earned a perfect score.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Other Bibb County restaurants scored “A’s” and “B’s” during the during the span of March 1 to March 31. A handful earned perfect scores of 100. No “C’s” were given.

Captain D’s violations

The Captain D’s on Thomaston Road was marked down for multiple violations, including a cook using the same gloves for multiple tasks instead of discarding gloves, washing hands and putting on a new pair of gloves.

“Observed male cook moved floor fan to the back of the kitchen and pulled bags of cooked broccoli from inside the microwave, observed same male cook ... pulling pans up using the same gloves,” the inspector wrote in the report.

Some of the other violations included:

Several time/temperature controls for sandwich cold holding was above 41 degrees for crab meat, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce and whole sliced cheese.

Prepackaged sauces labeled “ keep refrigerated” were sitting on ice bath ranging at temperatures between 47-52 degrees such as cocktail sauces, tartar sauce instead of at the required 41 degrees or below.

Two employees were preparing food without wearing any form of hair restraint.

A health inspector observed several pans of white fish and tilapia fish stored in stainless container inside the two-door reach-in freezer stored uncovered along the cooked/ prep line.

Spilled food residue and debris was found underneath the shelving racks inside the walk-in freezer along with frozen ice along the flooring.

Three microwaves had accumulated food residue and debris along the interior non-food contact surfaces.

Accumulation of spilled and frozen food residue was in the two-door reach-in freezer near the drive-thru window along the non-food contact surfaces.

Zoner’s violations

Zoner’s also was marked down for multiple violations, including failing to have discard dates for food items in a ready-to-eat time/temperature control for foods such as Italian sausage, steak, black olives and sliced pepperoni.

Some of the other violation included:

An employee was making pizza dough without wearing any form of hair restraint.

A pool of chicken juice/blood was observed at the bottom of the non-food contact surfaces of the three-door reach-in cooler unit.

The employee restroom was “extremely dirty and unkempt.”

Splatter pizza sauce residue was throughout the main kitchen, including on the flooring and piping underneath the three-compartment, above the wall of the three-compartment sink, along the pizza cold holding/ prep table door and above the pizza make table/ cold holding unit.

The restaurant’s dough making machine needed clearing. It had chunks of dough on a spinning blade and a layer of chunks of dough inside the machine’s spinning bowl.

A followup inspection is required after a restaurant receives a failing grade and generally happens within 10 days of the routine inspection. No followup inspection reports had been filed in the online portal by the time this article was filed Wednesday.

Top scorers

Bibb County restaurants earning perfect scores of 100 during March routine inspections include:

Teriyaki Japan at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway

Macon Water Ice at 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 208

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 1501 Mercer University Drive

Ladda Bistro at 442 Cherry St.

Gateway Cafe 300 Mulberry St., Suite 102

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.