Geico will hire 500 or more ‘as soon as possible’ at Macon office

Geico announced Thursday plans to hire more than 500 associates “as soon as possible” at its Macon regional office.

Most of the job openings are emergency roadside service representatives and customer service – title processing specialists (salvage), according to a press release.

But jobs are also available as customer service representatives and claims service representatives.

The company offers a benefits package that includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

For associate Jessica Bozeman, a U.S. Army veteran, the salary and benefits were initially what drew her to Geico, according to the news release.

“Many employers aren’t able to provide the flexibility to move around and try different types of jobs,” Bozeman said in the release. “Geico provides all these options that are good for you and the steps it takes to get where you want to go.

“You give management goals and they give you options ... Geico wants you to advance and move up.”

Bozeman’s experience is shared by many of her Macon co-workers, according to Frankie Silva, Geico’s regional vice president

“What started on Ocmulgee East Boulevard with 150 employees has grown to Geico’s largest regional office with over 7,000 employees,” Silva said in the release. “As a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you can learn and advance your career right in your community.”

Applications are being accepted now at GEICO.jobs/Macon.