Amazon in Macon now hiring for full-time warehouse associates. Here’s what to know.

Amazon started a month-long hiring event Monday for full-time warehouse associates at its “fulfillment center” in south Bibb County.

Pay starts at $15 per hour, according to the company’s website.

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority announced the hiring event in a Facebook post.

“ALL hiring applications can be completed online at www.amazon.com/maconjobs. If you are not able to schedule an appointment today please keep trying,” according to the post. “Applications are being handled on a first come first serve basis so please monitor their website and keep applying.”

To get alerts about new jobs at the Macon warehouse, text MACNOW to 77088, according to the company.

Early last month, Amazon participated in a job fair where it looked to hire 500 part-time and full-time positions. It was unclear how many employees were hired at that event.

Amazon employees receive benefits including health care, tuition assistance, a stock award program, matching 401(k) and employee discounts, according to its website. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

For tips on interviewing with Amazon, visit https://blog.aboutamazon.com/working-at-amazon/whats-it-like-to-interview-at-amazon.

The 1-million-square-foot warehouse at Sardis Church at Skipper roads is a $90 million investment by Amazon. There also are plans for a QuikTrip gas station nearby.