Romaine lettuce harvested in the Central Coastal growing regions of Northern and Central California is probably the source of the contamination, the FDA now says. Romaine from other areas should be safe.
P-74, the Los Angeles area mountain lion that park rangers in California’s Santa Monica Mountains most recently put a GPS collar on, likely died in the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and LA counties, park rangers said.
Asian markets clocked more gains Tuesday ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and China at the Group of 20 summit this week, despite President Donald Trump's comments that it's "highly unlikely" he'll hold off on raising tariffs.