Flies in the kitchen: This Houston County restaurant fails routine health inspection

Flies in the kitchen where food was exposed and prepared contributed to a Houston County restaurant failing its routine health inspection in August.

Jalisco Grill, located at 273 Perry Parkway, Suite A, in Perry, scored a 68 on its routine inspection Aug. 24, earning a “U” for unsatisfactory compliance, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

But the restaurant quickly bounced back — scoring a 90 on its follow-up inspection two days later with an “A” for “food safety excellence.” Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and generally take place within 10 days.

Other violations during the restaurant’s routine inspection Aug. 24 ranged from an employee not wearing a hair restraint when prepping food to a “black substance” seen in the inside of the soda nozzles at a soda dispense machine to no hand soap as required at a hand sink.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent routine inspections, while there were a few “B’s” and one “C” during the span of Aug. 10 to Aug. 31.

Top scores

Multiple restaurants earned perfect scores of 100, including:

Also, these restaurants earned perfect scores on their initial inspections for their new locations:

Additionally, these mobile restaurants received perfect scores:

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.