Flies in the kitchen: This Houston County restaurant fails routine health inspection
Flies in the kitchen where food was exposed and prepared contributed to a Houston County restaurant failing its routine health inspection in August.
Jalisco Grill, located at 273 Perry Parkway, Suite A, in Perry, scored a 68 on its routine inspection Aug. 24, earning a “U” for unsatisfactory compliance, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.
But the restaurant quickly bounced back — scoring a 90 on its follow-up inspection two days later with an “A” for “food safety excellence.” Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and generally take place within 10 days.
Other violations during the restaurant’s routine inspection Aug. 24 ranged from an employee not wearing a hair restraint when prepping food to a “black substance” seen in the inside of the soda nozzles at a soda dispense machine to no hand soap as required at a hand sink.
State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.
Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent routine inspections, while there were a few “B’s” and one “C” during the span of Aug. 10 to Aug. 31.
Top scores
Multiple restaurants earned perfect scores of 100, including:
- The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry
- The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry
- Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Parkway, Suite J, Perry
- China Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry
- Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Suite 103, Kathleen
- Curry Mantra, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- GG’s Southern Kitchen, 207 Russell Parkway, Suite 1000, Warner Robins
- Chick-fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Decadent, A Coffee and Dessert Bar, 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 200, Warner Robins
- Chick-fil-A, 3000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Also, these restaurants earned perfect scores on their initial inspections for their new locations:
- Mini Dixi Donuts, which moved across town to 1003 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins.
- The Taco Shed, which is opening a second Houston County location at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 400, Kathleen.
Additionally, these mobile restaurants received perfect scores:
- Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ food truck of Warner Robins
- Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering of Warner Robins
Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.
The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
