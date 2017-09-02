Strong start keys Veterans to win over Worth County

Veterans came out the gate strong, taking an early lead in the first quarter to beat Worth County 27-14 on Friday night.
Veterans produced 379 yards of offense, while holding Worth County to 214. Veterans improves to 2-1, While Worth County falls to 0-3.
Three who mattered
Leyton Pinckney: The senior quarterback for Veterans threw for 173 yards. He gave his team the lead early in the first quarter with a 73-yard touchdown, and Veterans never looked back.
Jeremy Horton: The senior for Veterans rushed for 119 yards on nine carries and had 108 receiving yards, including Pinckney’s long scoring pass. He added a 65-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Cordelle Clark: The junior for Veterans had an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and 29 receiving yards.
Turning point
Veterans recovered a Worth Country fumble early in the first quarter and took an early lead with the scoring strike from Pinckney to Horton.
Observations
Slow start: Veterans’ defense started out slow, allowing Worth County to take an early lead. Coming out at the half, the defense held Worth County to a late touchdown in the third quarter. The defense had an interception by Justin Stevens in the third quarter and a fumble recovery by Andrew Ensley in the fourth quarter.
They said it
Veterans head coach David Bruce on the win: “I am very excited that we won. Any victory is a great victory, but we keep putting ourselves in precarious positions. When we get a chance to try and put somebody away, we need to do that. We don’t need to give them a new life and get them back in the game because of our miscues.”
Pinckney on the win: “As a whole, it was good game. There are a lot of things to work on going throughout the season, but I am really pleased. It’s always good to get a victory.”
What’s next?
Veterans faces Houston County on Friday.
