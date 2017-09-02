High School Sports

September 2, 2017 12:53 AM

Warner Robins edges Peach County on final play of thriller

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Fort Valley

Back and forth and back and forth.

Oh, and back and forth again.

That was the roller coaster the Warner Robins Demons and Peach County Trojans — and their fans — went on Friday night at Anderson Field.

In the end, the Demons (3-0) made the final big play — a 34-yard field goal from Eli Mashburn as time expired — in a game of big plays and huge momentum swings for a 38-35 win.

The Trojans led 10-0, only to see the Demons fight back for a 28-20 lead entering the fourth quarter. And things really got exciting.

In the final quarter, Peach County pulled even on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Gilbert to Chris Gibson and a two-point pass from Gilbert to Trevon Woolfolk. Warner Robins quickly responded as Dylan Fromm hit Marcayll Jones with a 34-yard scoring pass on its next drive with 5:48 to play.

Then the Trojans (1-1) answered again, scoring on fourth-and-goal — the Trojans’ second fourth-down conversion on the drive — on a tough 1-yard Gibson run with 2:40 to play. The tying touchdown was set up by a beautiful connection from Gilbert to Kearis Jackson down to the 5.

But that was just enough time for Fromm, Mashburn and the Demons to pull out the thrilling win.

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

    Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm discusses his team's win over Peach County.

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm discusses his team's win over Peach County.

Five who mattered

Fromm: The Demons’ quarterback completed 30-of-39 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns as Warner Robins rolled up 24 first downs and 504 yards of offense.

Jarius Burnette: The Warner Robins running back had 20 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Julius Cobbs: The Warner Robins wide receiver had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibson: Peach County’s talented running back had 17 carries for 53 yards and the touchdown and four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilbert: Peach County’s quarterback completed 16-of-26 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Turning point

There were so many, but Dylan Fromm’s 18-yard completion in the final minute to twin brother Tyler put the Demons in position to set up the game-winning kick from Mashburn.

Pause
    Peach County head coach Chad Campbell discusses his team's loss Friday night.

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Peach County head coach Chad Campbell discusses his team's loss Friday night.

Observations

Big plays rule: Fromm hit Cobbs with a 56-yard touchdown pass and Jones with a 34-yarder. Jaeven West added a 56-yard touchdown run.

Dominant third quarter: The Demons had 202 yards of offense and seven first downs in the third quarter, while the Trojans had minus-12 yards and no first downs.

Worth mentioning

Make it three: With their third win of the season, the Demons matched their win total from last year.

They said it

Mashburn on the game-winning kick: “I got down there, and the clock was running. We had to get it off quick, and the snap was there, and I just put it through the posts.”

Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain on the win: “You’ve got two great teams. They’re going to go far in the whole thing. They’re the No. 2 team (in Class 3A), and they deserve to be the No. 2 team in 3A. They’re a good football team. I’m just so thankful that we were able to come out and get the win (Friday).”

Fromm on the back-and-forth nature of the game: “You don’t really have time to think about what’s going on, but as long as you keep making big plays, it’s awesome.”

Peach County head coach Chad Campbell on the loss: “It was a heck of a football game. It was all it was made out to be. Pressure kick, and he made it. I’m proud of our kids the way they played. It was just a heck of a football game, and I hate for anyone to lose this one.”

What’s next?

Warner Robins plays at Houston County on Sept. 15. Peach County hosts Perry on Friday.

Pause
    Fort Valley was the place to be Friday night as Peach County and Warner Robins fans arrived at Anderson Field.

Peach County battles Warner Robins

