Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill (55) during the team’s scrimmage against Perry.
High School Sports

Counting down to the opening of high school football season in Houston County

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 14, 2017 9:45 AM

The high school football season heats up this week, and the first full week of the season is the following week. There are six high school football teams in Houston County.

Here are the previews for Houston County, Northside, Perry, Veterans, Warner Robins and Westfield for the 2017 season:

Jolly embracing a larger role with Northside.

Warner Robins driven by last year’s 3-8 season.

Crawford adjusting to new role as head coach at Houston County.

Pinckney-Horton a dangerous combo for Veterans.

Smith building relationships at Perry.

Westfield ready to bounce back from last year’s struggles.

