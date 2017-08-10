Pinckney-Horton combination shows the way for Veterans

Ask David Bruce about his quarterback-wide receiver combination in Leyton Pinckney and Jeremy Horton, and a big smile comes across his face.
The Veterans head coach doesn’t want to put too much responsibility on the two seniors, but he is aware how important they are for his team’s 2017 success.
The Warhawks, who have reached the playoffs the past three seasons, open their 2017 season Aug. 18 against Northgate.
“When they’re on, they’re on, so we’re going to work and work on that chemistry and the timing, and that’s what we need because we need those two to be able to lead us,” Bruce said. “We ain’t gonna put it all on their back, but we need them to lead us and show the way on offense.”
Horton, who was an honorable mention All-Middle Georgia pick last year, said he and his quarterback are ready for that leadership role. Horton said he has six scholarship offers, and he said is looking into Tennessee-Martin and is planning to visit that program.
“It’s real exciting,” Horton said of playing with Pinckney. “He knows how to put money on the ball. He gets me the ball when I’m open, and we make it work.”
Bruce mentioned running backs Cyrus Zuell and Jarrod Johnson, defensive back Justin Stevens, linebacker Dominic Marascola and defensive lineman Andrew Ensley as other leaders for this year’s team.
“Big things,” Horton said when he was asked what he expects for the 2017 Warhawks. “We’re real slept on. If we go out there and play like we can, we can get a lot of upsets.”
That starts with with the Pinckney-Horton combo, and Bruce is counting on Horton to make plays.
“He’s a difference-maker for us,” Bruce said. “He’s definitely a difference-maker. He’s a smart football player. He’s got that knack. He’s the kind of guy, you can’t hem him up in a phone booth, and we’re excited about what he can do for us.”
Veterans Warhawks 2017
Head coach: David Bruce.
2016 record: 5-6.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 5/3.
Players to watch: Jeremy Horton (Sr., WR); Leyton Pinckney (Sr., QB); Jakob Roberts (Sr. OL); Justin Stevens (Sr., DB); Andrew Ensley (Sr., DL).
Schedule
Aug. 18 Northgate
Aug. 24 Dublin
Sept. 1 Worth County
Sept. 8 vs. Houston County
Sept. 14 Howard
Sept. 22 at Perry
Oct. 6 Bainbridge
Oct. 13 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 20 at Harris County
Oct. 27 Warner Robins
