Christian Armstrong, Warner Robins teammates driven by one phrase

Christian Armstrong is well aware what his Warner Robins team’s record was last season.
After all, when the senior offensive lineman and his teammates hear about it, that drives them for this season. The Demons open the 2017 season Aug. 18 against Northside.
“It most definitely did because all the time we hear, ‘Three-and-eight; three-and-eight,’ ” Armstrong said when asked if last year’s three-win season motivates this year’s team. “So once we hear that, it just pushes us to the next level to get better so we don’t have to hear those words any more.
“I’m really excited, especially because we’ve got a team that’s coming back with a lot of returning starters, and we have some key move-ins that can really help us. I feel like we’re going to have a good push to the postseason, and we can really dominate around our region and this area itself.”
The Demons opened their first season with Mike Chastain as their head coach with four losses in 2016. But they improved in the second half of the season and won three of their final six games, including two in GHSA Region 1-5A to earn a spot in the playoffs.
Warner Robins returns 18 players who started at one point in 2016.
“It was tough last year, but this year, we’ve got a lot of excitement around the program, and we’re very excited about what’s going on at Warner Robins,” Chastain said. “We’ve got a lot of experience coming back, and we’re very excited about that.”
One of those players is Armstrong.
“We talk about difference-makers as coaches all the time, and Christian is definitely one of those guys,” Chastain said. “We’re excited for him to have a really good senior year.”
In helping focus on his senior season, Armstrong committed to Florida State during the summer. With the Seminoles, Armstrong will play for Rick Trickett, one of the top offensive line coaches in the nation.
“That was one of my main goals to just go ahead and get ready to commit, so I wouldn’t have to focus on that toward the season, and I could just get ready to help my team get better and get us to the next level,” Armstrong said. “Just the coaching staff (at Florida State). I’ve been there multiple times. I felt at home every time I went. As I gradually went, I continued to notice new things about the school, and I just really fell in love with it. The coaching staff, I feel like can get me better at the next level, especially with Coach Trickett.
“He’s a big name in college football, especially with O-line coaches. He’s developed multiple players, not just at Florida State but everywhere he’s been. So hopefully, he can get me to the next level.”
Warner Robins Demons 2017
Head coach: Mike Chastain.
2016 record: 3-8.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/8.
Players to watch: Christian Armstrong (Sr., OL); Bobby Kelly (Sr., DL); Jam’l Dillard (Sr., DL); Dalton Hedden (Sr., OL/DL); Dillon Braunstein (Sr., OL/DL); Jaeven West (Sr., WR); Jarius Burnette (Sr., RB); Julius Cobbs (Sr., WR); JaBari Miller (Sr., DB); Jerquan Parrish (Sr., LB); Coby Reed (Sr., LB).
Schedule
Aug. 18 vs. Northside
Aug. 25 Locust Grove
Sept. 1 at Peach County
Sept. 15 at Houston County
Sept. 22 at West Laurens
Sept. 29 Coffee
Oct. 6 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 13 Harris County
Oct. 27 at Veterans
Nov. 3 Bainbridge
Comments