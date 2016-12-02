Eagle’s Landing Christian ends Tattnall’s season

Tattnall Square stuck with top-seeded Eagle’s Landing Christian on Friday in the GHSA Class 1A private school semifinals, but the host Chargers turned things up a notch in the second half for a 42-21 victory.
Tattnall (12-1) got 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Ahmad Barron in his final high school game, including a 52-yarder in the second half. But ELCA (13-0) scored a touchdown on defense and another on special teams in the second half, and the Chargers also broke out an effective passing game they rarely had to use during the regular season.
ELCA quarterback Brayden Rush threw for 139 yards, the big blow coming as a 73-yard scoring pass to Johnathan Youngblood that dashed hopes of a late Tattnall comeback.
Tattnall held ELCA to 127 rushing yards.
ELCA meets Fellowship Christian, a 31-28 winner over Prince Avenue Christian, in the Class 1A private school final.
