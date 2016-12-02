Peach County can’t come up with dramatic comeback

As it had done earlier this season in a dramatic victory over Mary Persons, Peach County fought until the bitter end but ran out of time and fell 13-7 to Greater Atlanta Christian in the GHSA Class 3A semifinals Friday night.
The Trojans missed two field goals in the opening half from 42 and 37 yards that proved to be the difference.
GAC took a 10-0 lead at the half and extended it to 13-0 on a 33-yard field goal with 6:58 to play.
Peach County gave itself a chance with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Gilbert to Devontae Howard with less than two minutes to play. The ensuing kick was recovered by the Spartans, but Peach County held them to a three-and-out to get the ball back with just 11 seconds remaining
After a Gilbert pass moved the ball near midfield, his desperation attempt on the following play was intercepted as time expired to end the game.
Comments