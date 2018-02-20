Four-star commit reveals list of players he's helping recruit to join him at Georgia

Georgia’s pursuit of its 2019 class have intensified and so have its conversations with defensive back pledge Jalen Perry.
The four-star out of Dacula gave his commitment to the Bulldogs on Oct. 30, 2017 – which fell in the midst of the team’s run to a College Football Playoff berth. With the season and National Signing Day now behind Georgia, Perry will hear his phone ring from a Bulldogs’ coach nearly three times per week.
Some of the dialogue involves the potential of playing some wide receiver while also playing his primary role of cornerback.
“The interactions with Georgia coaches have gone great,” Perry told The Telegraph on Tuesday. “We are always sharing thoughts and ideas amongst each other with a lot of things. Now, I feel like we are talking about schemes more often than before and having football-related conversations.”
Perry is 100 percent committed to Georgia, but the first opportunity to sign a national letter-of-intent doesn’t come for 10 more months. In the meantime, coaches who have extended 15 other offers are in contact with the two-way athlete – cornerback, wide receiver and some running back – for his services.
As a sign of respect, he listens.
“You never want to close any doors,” said Perry, who opted to not publicly release which other programs are pursuing him. “This is about trying to make sure I just make the best decision for myself and my family.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day that his staff isn’t deterred when pursuing a prospect who is committed elsewhere, and that could stand true for other Power 5 programs as well. In its 2018 class, it found success in doing so with former Michigan pledge Otis Reese and former Alabama commit Quay Walker.
Therefore, the Bulldogs have reason for checking up on one of its most-highly regarded prospects of the upcoming class. Perry is the highest-rated four-star prospect in the group and is behind three five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
“They continue to tell me that they’ve felt the same about me as they always have,” Perry said. “They just want to make sure I stay solid with UGA.”
Perry has shifted from the role of being recruited to being one of the team’s leading recruiters. Georgia continues to extend offers to prospects, then Perry will engage in conversation to promote the program.
On his list of targets, the in-state pledge has focused on Grayson outside linebacker Owen Pappoe, South Dade (Miami) wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian defensive end Christopher Hinton (a Michigan commit), Archer cornerback Andrew Booth and Blessed Trinity running back Steele Chambers.
“I like to tell them how special of a place that Georgia is and the direction they are going is to the top,” Perry said. “We can be really good if they join me. The group of guys are all really good players that could make the 2019 class a very talented class. In fact, I think it could top the 2018 class.”
