Georgia makes offer to four-star recruit, who has close tie to current pledge: 'I hope he will join me and be a Bulldog'

Steele Chambers first took a visit to the University of Georgia before he started ninth grade at Blessed Trinity and had been interested in the Bulldogs ever since.
As he concludes his junior year of high school and the 2019 class becomes the focal point for college programs, an offer was extended from the Bulldogs.
“It’s nice to have offers from both in-state schools (Georgia and Georgia Tech),” said Chambers, a four-star athlete who plays both running back and outside linebacker. “It gives me a solid place to play and the opportunity to play close to home.”
Georgia’s 2019 class follows suit as its previous – ranking No. 1 in the country. One of the feature pieces of the Bulldogs’ group is four-star outside linebacker JD Bertrand, also coming from Blessed Trinity. Now that the two teammates have the opportunity to continue their playing days together, it creates an intriguing opportunity.
Head coach Kirby Smart and staff have found success in the Atlanta area while building the class as Bertrand, five-star wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and four-star tight end Ryland Goede are all commits within 20 miles of each other – each of the highly-regarded pledges are best friends, too.
“JD and I have been teammates together since the fourth grade and are very close to one another,” Chambers said. “I surely like playing with him, but I will have to make the decision that is best for me.”
Added Bertrand: “It’s so great to see. I know he is very deserving of it, and I hope he will join me and be a Bulldog.”
Chambers was recruited by Georgia to play running back under position coach Dell McGee. The Bulldogs added two running backs in its 2018 class – Zamir White and James Cook – so Chambers plans to soon sit down with McGee to discuss the plan with the 2019 running back targets.
“They just told me that they were in need of a big running back,” Chambers said.
At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he fits that mold. Chambers ranks as the 32nd-overall athlete nationally and the 39th-overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Chambers holds 24 offers including Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Tennessee and other programs in the area. As his recruitment continues to progress, one person will make sure the Bulldogs are on his mind.
“I’m for certain that JD will stay on me about it,” Chambers said.
