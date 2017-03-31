I-85 repairs will be ‘time consuming’ following bridge collapse

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:41 Houston County's rebuilding is going better than it seems

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl