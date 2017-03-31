I-85 repairs will be ‘time consuming’ following bridge collapse

The damage caused by the fire that collapsed a Fulton County Interstate 85 bridge will be “time consuming” to repair, a transportation official said Friday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation released a statement Friday morning saying sections of the southbound lanes will also have to be replaced following Thursday’s fire. DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry says the department is unable to provide a timeline when the sections of the interstate will reopen after the northbound bridge collapsed.
The transportation department also is notifying the public that the damage doesn’t impact other major intestate routes in Atlanta, including I-285.
“We began design of the known damaged sections last night and continue designs as information is received,” McMurry said in a statement. “At this time, we do not have an anticipated duration for the repairs as we have not been able to fully access the site due to hotspots, but we do know that it is expected to be a time consuming event.”
The DOT also provided more details Friday about where the fire started, although the cause is still unknown. The fire started along a state right of way used to store construction materials and supplies.
“We are as eager to learn the cause of this fire as anyone, which is why we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with fire investigators to determine exactly how the fire was started,” McMurry said.
Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in response to the damaged interstate and has had a briefing with federal officials.
“As we continue to assess the damage and begin repairs, I ask for the public’s patience and understanding,” he said in a statement. “The fact that no lives were lost is a blessing, and I’m grateful for the courage, hard work and tireless efforts by our state and local first responders. I’m also thankful for the timely response from the federal government. Their expedited assistance will allow GDOT, city officials and private contractors to begin work immediately.”
