I-85 bridge collapse prompts Georgia Gov. Deal to declare state of emergency

1:17 Hospital 'Candy Lady' treats visitors to smiles Pause

1:11 First Mercer Innovation Fellow cooks up more than dinner

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival