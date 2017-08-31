Sen. David Perdue ribs cousin, U.S. Ag Sec. Sonny Perdue at GOP fish fry

President Donald Trump had one of the longest waits in recent history to fill his cabinet, which apparently emptied the cupboards of a U.S. Senator.
Although former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue was tapped as Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary on Jan. 18, two days before the inauguration, he wasn’t confirmed until more than two months later.
Perdue, who grew up on a Houston County farm and became a veterinarian, had a friendly hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry on March 23.
His cousin, Georgia’s junior senator David Perdue, serves on that panel but had little to say during the two and a half hour meeting except to wish his first cousin good luck.
Although Sen. Perdue abstained from voting on the March 30th confirmation, he had plenty to say about Sonny at the Aug. 25 GOP Fish Fry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
Sonny Perdue, who fathered the fish fry while he was governor, introduced the senator at the Republican gathering.
David Perdue told the hundreds of politicos gathered at the Georgia Grown building that his cousin is the first Secretary of Agriculture from the South in the history of the United States.
Sen. Perdue, a Fortune 500 CEO who also worked on the family farm as a child, was elected to the Senate in 2014.
He opened up his Washington D.C. area home to his cousin during the nearly 9-week confirmation process.
The senator said he was telling his colleagues on The Hill to step it up.
“He’s eating me out of house and home,” he said.
