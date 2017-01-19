Perdue looking forward to chance to serve as U.S. agriculture secretary

Hours after President-elect Donald Trump made the nomination official, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is looking forward to the chance to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“You know 70’s the new 40 in my book,” said Perdue, reached by phone Thursday morning. The Houston County native said that he and his wife Mary are both looking forward to the job opportunity. “I think it’s a very unique opportunity to have, to serve our nation … to support, I think, one of our greatest industries and most productive industries in our country, and that’s agriculture.”
Trump said in a written statement Thursday that he expects that Perdue will "deliver big results for all Americans who earn their living off the land."
Agriculture secretary was the final Cabinet nomination to be announced by Trump, who is set to take office Friday.
"From growing up on a farm to being governor of a big agriculture state, he has spent his whole life understanding and solving the challenges our farmers face, and he is going to deliver big results for all Americans who earn their living off the land," Trump said.
Confirmation hearings are already underway for some of Trump’s nominees. Trump spoke with several potential candidates and met with Perdue in November. The nomination ends weeks of speculation about the post. But for Perdue, the wait was worth it.
“I find that good things come for people who wait, and the only bad part about it is I had to decline several good hunting invitations,” said the former governor.
Perdue, asked about how Georgians might perceive his new role, said that the home folks made him.
“My home folks, I carry … their heart and their spirit. … There are people out there, those people I know from home, but there are millions of people like that across this land: Good farm folks that are depending on good policy in agriculture that makes their livelihood more secure and America’s future more secure.”
The nomination got applause from some top Georgia leaders.
Georgia’s senior U.S. senator, Johnny Isakson, said in a written statement Thursday that the former governor is a friend, a tested leader and true visionary when it comes to public service.
“His background in public service coupled with his experience in business and agriculture make him an excellent choice to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As governor, his policies helped Georgia farmers and producers succeed and paved the way for Georgia to become a major exporter of agricultural products,” the Republican senator wrote.
From the other side of the aisle, Democrat U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who represents part of Macon-Bibb County, said in a written statement that he’s pleased with the nomination and that Perdue has exceptional insight into rural America.
“I have a long working relationship with (former) Gov. Perdue since our time as members of the Georgia Senate, and I am confident in his ability to lead the Department,” Bishop wrote.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, a fellow Republican, said in a written statement Thursday that agriculture is in Perdue’s DNA and that “we are confident that he will lead Trump’s team in making rural America great again.”
Perdue’s cousin, Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue, said in a written statement that he could not be more proud of the nomination. David Perdue supported Donald Trump’s candidacy and sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long said in a written statement that Perdue will work hard to represent farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
“He has vast knowledge from serving as governor, owning and operating an agribusiness, and being a veterinarian. I am confident he will bring great things to USDA,” Long wrote.
Perdue is the second Cabinet nominee from Georgia. Trump wants Georgia Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that two Georgians in the Cabinet would do a lot for the prestige of the state.
“I think it just goes to show that Georgia has a lot to offer at the federal level as well as what we’re doing at the state level,” the Republican and current governor said.
His predecessor Perdue said that “I think Georgia is doing very well in this new Trump administration. I think it will do great.”
Perdue graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia.
Agriculture secretaries are often from the Midwest, where corn and soybeans dominate the markets. U.S. farm policy has long been favorable to those crops, and congressional battles over massive farm bills every five years often divide along regional lines. Southerners have pushed for subsidy programs that are more favorable to rice and cotton, which can be more expensive to grow.
The last three agriculture secretaries were from Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska.
Many farm-state lawmakers and agriculture groups grew concerned as Trump approached his inauguration without having named an agriculture secretary candidate. Earlier Thursday, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted that he was frustrated with the process.
"NEED Ag leader w dirt under finger nails 4farmers," he wrote.
Perdue began his political career as a Democrat in the Georgia Legislature in the 1990s. After switching his allegiance to the Republican Party, he was elected governor in 2002. The victory over an incumbent Democrat completed Georgia's shift to a solidly Republican state, ending generations of Democratic control of state government.
Despite that political change, Perdue showed little interest in pushing big programs or signature legislation during his two terms. Instead he focused on finding ways to save money while improving customer service by state agencies. He often referred to himself as Georgia's CEO.
Critics accused Perdue of failing to tackle some of Georgia's biggest problems, such as struggling public schools.
Perdue, who was re-elected in 2006, didn't rely only on his business acumen as governor. A devout Southern Baptist, he also found a place for faith in his administration. In 2007, when a withering drought gripped Georgia and neighboring states, he held a prayer rally in front of the Capitol in Atlanta to pray for rain. In 2010, he signed a water stewardship act that included a requirement for water-saving fixtures in new buildings, among other measures.
Perdue brought an end to Georgia's conflicts over a state flag that featured the Confederate battle emblem. The flag was replaced by lawmakers under Perdue's Democratic predecessor, but the new design proved unpopular. Perdue insisted Georgia voters should pick the flag. A referendum was held in 2004, though Southern heritage groups were outraged that the options did not include the old flag with the Confederate symbol.
Under Perdue's watch, Georgia adopted tough food-safety regulations after a deadly U.S. salmonella outbreak was traced to Georgia-made peanut butter. He moved the state office that issues water permits for irrigation and other agricultural uses from Atlanta to rural south Georgia, where it would be closer to farmers. Perdue poured millions of state dollars into Go Fish, a program that aimed to lure bass fishing tournaments to the state.
