Macon holds ‘special place in my heart,’ departing director says

Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore has accepted a position as head of recreation for Baltimore, Maryland.
Moore’s last day on the job will be June 30 after 18 years working for Macon. At a Henry Burns Park groundbreaking last week, Mayor Robert Reichert credited Moore for being a role model of leadership for the department.
Moore became interim director in July 2015 following the departure of Dale “Doc” Dougherty to Hillsborough County, Florida. And in December of that year, Moore’s interim tag was removed.
“Reggie really hurt me yesterday,” said an emotional Reichert as he held back tears at the May 17 groundbreaking. “He came in and said with a heavy heart that he had been recruited by Baltimore, Maryland, to manage their recreation department. We’re going to miss Reggie.”
Moore helped oversee major changes in the department as about $39 million has been used to expand and upgrade recreation centers and parks and build new facilities. He will be leaving a couple months before construction is expected to be finished on the $7.6 million south Bibb Recreation Center.
Moore thanked Macon-Bibb officials and the community for their support of recreation.
“It was not an easy letter to write,” Moore said last week. “I’ve given 18 years to the Macon-Bibb community and Macon will always have a special place in my heart, but sometimes God puts things in your way and he gives you direction and you have to accept that challenge.”
