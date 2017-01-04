Macon recreation renovations nearing completion

Several Macon-Bibb County recreation centers are primed to reopen in early 2017.
The first center in line for welcoming back guests is Memorial Park where a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday. Two other major renovations are expected to soon be finished at the Rosa Jackson and Frank Johnson community centers in the upcoming weeks.
The three projects were paid for with special purpose local option sales tax revenue. Each facility now has more open space, large windows and upgraded technology that will improve the experience for visitors, Macon-Bibb officials said.
“I think we’re going to see improved (facilities) that will increase our traffic from the community,” Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore said. “We’ve challenged the staff to have the programs the community wants. Kids will have a safe haven to communicate and socialize with friends and at the same time have enrichment opportunities.”
The new look Memorial, 764 Long St., features a fitness room, computer lab, multipurpose room, game room, warming kitchen and a renovated pool. Construction started in February on the $2.1 million project.
“Memorial is a pretty significant change,” said Clay Murphey, who oversees Macon-Bibb SPLOST projects . “It was kind of a maze. I think it was the first recreation center in Macon and had been added to over the years. There were rooms off to the side and no visibility. One of the things in all three centers is opening the floor plans up so the staff can see each part of the recreation center from the reception desks.”
The 2012 SPLOST includes about $39 million dedicated for various recreation projects. Highlights includes the opening of Filmore Thomas Park on Log Cabin Drive and the start of construction on the $7.6 million south Bibb recreation center. Central City Park is also undergoing upgrades to the tune of $3.6 million that will add four multipurpose fields, sidewalks, pavilions and restrooms.
Rosa Jackson will soon be ready for the public to return after a $3.8 million expansion. The 1211 Maynard St. center has a new lobby, gym, splash pad, playground, parking and plaza, along with other amenities.
Also, the renovated Frank Johnson center is on target to be completed around February, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
Located in the Unionville neighborhood off Pio Nono Avenue, the center is getting a new game room, lobby, meeting space and more. There was $1 million of SPLOST spent on the center that is expected to receive more improvements, including a new gym, in the next round of the tax.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
