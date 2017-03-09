Houston’s first appointed State Court clerk gets kudos

Houston County’s first appointed State Court clerk is getting good early reviews.
Teresa Hathaway took office Oct. 1 after the County Commission selected her from three finalists. The post had previously been elected but the county had that changed through an act of the General Assembly.
Although Hathaway was not at Tuesday’s commission meeting, board members voted on a contract to renew a service for allowing people to pay traffic tickets online.
Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker took that opportunity to discuss how she was doing. He said he had spoken to State Court Judge Jason Ashford about her last week.
“He was, I’m going to use the word ‘ecstatic,’” Stalnaker said. “He said she and her staff are doing an outstanding job now and the things that are being done and the quantity and quality in which it is being done is outstanding and people need to know that.”
Commissioner Jay Walker, an attorney, also said she is doing a good job.
“I think customer service in that office is outstanding and I think it’s a very good atmosphere among the employees there,” he said.
