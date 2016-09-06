Houston appoints State Court clerk

The Houston County Commission named the county’s first appointed State Court clerk Tuesday.
The position had previously been elected but that was changed by an act of the General Assembly earlier this year. The county appointed Teresa Hathaway, a longtime paralegal, as the new State Court clerk.
She takes office Oct. 1. Hathaway is currently the lead paralegal at Walker, Hulbert, Gray & Moore in Perry. She has 29 years experience in the legal system, including five years in office management.
She was one of three finalists for the job. The other two were Beth Shafer, who is second in command at the Houston County jail, and Peggy Lynn Meadows, a legal secretary in the public defender office.
County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said after the three finalists were interviewed, each commission ranked them according to their preference. Points were applied based on the ranking, and Hathaway had the lowest score.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Comments