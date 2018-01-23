Peach school district embraces flexibility, challenges of being a new charter system

Byron Elementary School Junior ROTC Lt. Elliott Colson Jr., left, says his name during roll call at school Jan. 8. The Peach County school system is now a charter system, which allows more flexibility for the district and individual schools. Byron Elementary Principal Keith Lauritsen said his school has been able to implement the JROTC program and added 20 extra instruction minutes to the day since the district became a charter system. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com