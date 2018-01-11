Students learn discipline, structure early through elementary school's JROTC program

Elliott Colson Jr. admits he wasn't a model pupil last year. Byron Elementary's Navy Junior ROTC program has changed him and turned him into a man, the fifth-grader said. Now, his grades are up and he's a lieutenant and color guard member.
In early 2017, the Peach County school began offering the program for third- through fifth-graders. School and district leaders says it's the first elementary school in the state to have JROTC.
Boatswain Mate Sheldone Almond, who is in charge of the school's in-school suspension, thought the program would offer an incentive for kids going to in-school suspension regularly to do better. Students want to wear the uniform, and they have to be in good standing with their grades and behavior to be in JROTC.
"(Almond) knew that this could be a great way for our kids to develop leadership skills and to build capacity within themselves to be successful," Byron Elementary Principal Keith Lauritsen said. "I think it's given a lot of students pride in themselves and in our school. I've seen that translate over into caring about themselves more, being more service-oriented, taking pride in doing things for others."
Sixty-two students are currently in the program, and 70 others want to join, Almond said. The cadets do drill practice twice a week during their physical education block, wear uniforms every Thursday, and raise and lower the American flag daily.
Almond teaches them special maneuvers, and they study chain of command and patriotism. The cadets have attended a three-day camp, marched in parades, presented colors at basketball games and done community service, he said.
The cadets performed for Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods in October, and the next goal is to present colors at a state Board of Education meeting, Almond said. He hopes to be able to order additional uniforms next year so more students can participate in the program, and he'd like to see it expand to the district's other elementary schools and middle school. Peach County High School has Navy JROTC.
Children need structure and discipline, and other countries instill those values earlier in students. Almond would like to see that be a focus for American children at younger ages too. JROTC builds confidence and leadership skills in students and helps them "come out of their shell," he said.
Captain Milah Helms, a fifth-grader and member of the color guard, used to be shy but opened up with JROTC, Almond said. Helms said Almond makes it fun to be a part of the program, and she loves calling commands to her peers. Lt. Kimaya Lumpkin, also in fifth grade, said JROTC has helped her bring her grades up and become a better person. She enjoys going to JROTC, learning new things from it and being a role model for other students by wearing her uniform.
"A lot of them, they have great admiration for military," said Wanda Stewart, the Peach district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. "Just to be able to start it at this early age, participating in something that really hasn't been open to elementary schools, I think that's exciting."
Teaching younger students about JROTC takes a lot of patience and consistency and an understanding of their need to "wiggle," Almond said. But, they're getting the basics down little by little. Almond is "like a rock star" at Bryon Elementary and the students love him, Lauritsen said.
"Being ex-military, (this program) is the light of my life," Almond said. "The kids have really taken advantage of the whole situation as far as being leaders. .... The kids are working very hard at being the very best JROTC cadets they can be."
