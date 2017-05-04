State educators get a lesson on discipline program

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements Pause 3:04 Program working to create a more diverse teacher workforce 2:11 2017 National Day of Prayer event in Warner Robins draws a crowd 2:26 Gaming machine company to forfeit $1.6 milion in racketeering lawsuit settlement 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Educators from across the state toured Howard Middle School on Thursday to see how the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports discipline program is implemented there. The program is now in nearly all Bibb public schools. ahonaker@macon.com