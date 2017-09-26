SAT scores in Middle Georgia fall below rest of state, nation

The majority of midstate school districts didn’t measure up to state and national averages on the SAT this year. Georgia’s 2017 total average of 1,050 was just shy of the nation’s 1,060.
The SAT components and scoring were redesigned in spring 2016, so the 2017 results aren’t comparable to previous years, according to a report from the Georgia Department of Education.
The old test had reading, writing, math and essay portions and 2,400 possible points. With the new test, reading and writing have been combined into one section, the essay is optional, and there are 1,600 points, according to College Board.
Georgia’s 535 English score topped the national’s 533. However, the state’s 515 in math fell below the country’s 527. SAT scores are taken into account for each district’s College and Career Readiness Performance Index rating.
Houston and Bleckley counties came in above the state and nation, with 1,070 and 1,061, respectively. All of Houston’s high schools scored above 1,000, with Houston High leading the pack at 1,101 and Veterans just below it at 1,097.
Bibb County’s total score was 909. Howard High had the highest total at 1014, while Northeast and Southwest were the lowest with 829 and 830, respectively.
Jones County High scored 1,038; Mary Persons High in Monroe County, 1,009; Peach County High, 994; and Twiggs County High, 904.
“We’re continuing to work hard. We’re seeing improvement,” said Floyd Jolley, Bibb County’s executive director of teaching and learning. “(The scores) weren’t as great as I wanted them to be, but we have done some work with the College Board.”
The Bibb district paid for every seniors to take the SAT last fall, and it’s doing the same this year on Oct. 25.
“They get to take it in a surrounding that’s familiar to them. It’s during school so they have access to get to school to take it. We want to be able to give them every opportunity to be prepared for it,” he said.
Students are able to do practice tests and assignments to help them improve through accounts with College Board and Khan Academy, Jolley said. Through the GEAR UP grant, the district offers Saturday SAT prep sessions, and some schools host their own study days.
