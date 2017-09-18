Stratford wraps up $11 million campus project with new student center

More Videos 1:03 Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of Pause 0:49 School's event provides food, fellowship to community 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 2:19 'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says 1:51 Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:48 Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:03 Godwin talks offense's ability to click against Samford Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of Stratford Academy dedicated the Daws Student Activities Center on Sept. 18, 2017. The building features a competition gym, art and music rooms and space for the after-school program. Stratford Academy dedicated the Daws Student Activities Center on Sept. 18, 2017. The building features a competition gym, art and music rooms and space for the after-school program. Woody Marshall and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Stratford Academy dedicated the Daws Student Activities Center on Sept. 18, 2017. The building features a competition gym, art and music rooms and space for the after-school program. Woody Marshall and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph