More Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Pause
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees 1:18

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 2:33

Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Wesleyan opens doors to students' families

    Wesleyan College is providing rooms for students' families who are evacuating for Hurricane Irma.

Wesleyan College is providing rooms for students' families who are evacuating for Hurricane Irma. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Wesleyan College is providing rooms for students' families who are evacuating for Hurricane Irma. Andrea Honaker and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Education

Wesleyan provides hurricane ‘safe haven’ for students’ families

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 08, 2017 3:53 PM

Wesleyan College feels even more like home for some of its students right now. Family members who evacuated from the path of Hurricane Irma have been given a temporary home at the Macon school.

Emily Jarvis, director of residence life, said senior Jessica Henslee approached her Tuesday with concerns about where her family was going to stay. The college has a lot of people from Florida and the Georgia coast, Jarvis said.

Jarvis contacted administrators, and they decided to offer up unoccupied dorm space to students’ families on a first-come, first-serve basis. The school sent out email notifications to its pupils Wednesday, and all 86 available beds had been requested by Friday morning.

“We found ourselves with three empty floors and nothing to do with them, so it’s kind of a perfect opportunity. We’re really please to be able to give this service to our students and our families,” said Jarvis, who is coordinating the guests. “People all over campus are super supportive.”

Henslee’s grandmother Julie Rodriguez and her cat and great aunt Mary Kasper and her dog, from the Clearwater, Florida, area, were the first evacuees on campus. They arrived at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, their seven hour drive becoming 10 and a half with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Rodriguez said.

“It’s very hard to leave home,” Rodriguez said, 74. “We are so grateful for a safe haven. Wesleyan has been wonderful. We can’t thank them enough.”

Leilei Walker, mother of freshman Tyler and a resident of Richmond Hill on the Georgia coast, got to Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Thursday. Walker said she has had to evacuate once before for a hurricane, and she decided to leave early this time to avoid the traffic. She has other family members from Miami and South Florida who are are trying to make it to Wesleyan College too.

“I’m just so glad that Dr. (Vivia) Fowler and Wesleyan opened their doors to us. It’s touched my heart,” said Walker, a retired Navy chief.

Jarvis expected to have a “big influx” of arrivals later Friday and over the weekend. They will be housed on two floors of Banks Hall and one floor of Jones Hall, with key card access to their areas only. The guests will be able to eat in the dining hall and use the fitness center.

A family from the Miami area has 10 people coming, and one from Savannah has 20. The school will house people in other areas like lobbies if more students express need, Jarvis said.

“It’s unbelievable, and one less stress for us to come and be with (Henslee) for a while,” said Kasper, 67. The sisters are getting regular updates from family still in Florida.

Rodriguez, Kasper and Walker said they don’t know what kind of damage they’ll find back at home, but they are enjoying spending time with their Wesleyan students in the meantime. Rodriguez and Kasper toured Wesleyan’s campus with Henslee, had dinner at her apartment, and saw her perform in a play.

Wednesday is the check-out date for families, but that will be extended if necessary, Jarvis said. Anyone who stays beyond then will pay $20 per day. The school is allowing two pets room, and collecting pet deposits that will be returned if there are no damages.

Physical plant workers put in long hours getting ready for the new residents. They repaired air-conditioners, moved furniture and deep-cleaned the floors.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

View More Video