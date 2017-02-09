Education

February 9, 2017 11:21 AM

Wesleyan College names new president

By Andrea Honaker

Vivia Fowler, Wesleyan College’s current provost, will be promoted to president this summer.

Fowler was announced as the school’s incoming leader Thursday morning.

She will replace Ruth Knox, who will retire June 30 after 15 years in the role. Fowler, who will take over July 1, was hired by Knox and has been at Wesleyan for a decade. In addition to being provost, Fowler is vice president of academic affairs and a religious studies professor.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in religion and sociology from Columbia College, a master’s degree in religion from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and a doctorate from the University of South Carolina.

