Fired teachers say school employees hindering their job searches

Two former teachers at Cirrus Academy claim that school staff are keeping them from getting new jobs.
Susan Campbell, of Thomaston, and Ginger Snow, of Monroe, filed a lawsuit against the school in June saying they were wrongfully fired after reporting racial discrimination.
Representing law firm Ney Hoffecker Peacock and Hayle sent a “cease and dismiss” letter to Cirrus on July 12, demanding that school employees stop interfering with Snow and Campbell’s attempts to find employment.
“It has come to our attention personnel at Cirrus Education Group Inc. are actively interfering in our clients’ attempts to find employment in the education field in Middle Georgia,” attorney Chad Hoffecker said in the letter. “Ms. Campbell and Ms. Snow have both recently had job offers revoked after their prospective employers were contacted by Cirrus Education Group employees. We have confirmed these unfortunate facts with the Human Resource Department of two different school systems.”
Buddy Welch, who’s representing Cirrus with law firm Smith, Welch, Webb and White, said in an emailed statement that Cirrus has no knowledge of any such interference and doesn’t believe there is any proof to support these allegations. Hoffecker, however, said his law firm has collected “ample evidence” to amend Campbell and Snow’s complaint.
“We wouldn’t make any allegations that we didn’t feel we could prove,” Hoffecker said. “My clients are two very well-educated and very experienced teachers that have been either unable to find work or had offers withdrawn that are extended to them. We think there are reasons for that, and we intent to bring that to the court’s attention.”
On Aug. 1 and 14, Cirrus’ lawyers filed motions in district court to dismiss Snow and Campbell’s lawsuit and a lawsuit filed by former Cirrus special education teacher Diana Humble.
“This is just another example of them making false allegations in an attempt to slander Cirrus and the good people who work there for their personal gain,” Welch said. “Cirrus will continue to defend itself vigorously against these false allegations.”
Hoffecker confirmed that Campbell and Snow recently have received additional anonymous threats by text, which he believes is “continuing retaliation for my clients speaking out.”
In November and December, the women received texts that threatened violence and called them “white b-----es,” “crackers,” “Hitler lovers” and “white nazis,” according to the complaint.
